LONDON: British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon will race for Toro Rosso next season, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team announced on Monday.

Albon, 22, finished third in this year's Formula Two championship and had been due to compete for Nissan in the all-electric Formula E series. He will partner Russian Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)