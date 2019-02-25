Albot beats Evans to become first Moldovan to win ATP title

REUTERS: Radu Albot saved three championship points to beat Dan Evans 3-6 6-3 7-6(7) in the Delray Beach Open final in Florida on Sunday and become the first player from Moldova to win an ATP title.

In a high-quality match that stretched for nearly three hours, Albot displayed nerves of steel in the dramatic final tiebreak, staving off defeat with a series of clutch shots before Briton Evans crumbled with a double-fault on his first match point.

Evans was also seeking his first career title, 10 months after returning from a year-long cocaine suspension.

