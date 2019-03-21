Alexander-Arnold out of England squad with back injury

Sport

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad for their European Championship qualifiers due to a back injury, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Liverpool v Everton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 2, 2018 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

The defender had been nursing the injury and despite making progress, it is unlikely he will be fit for Friday's home match against the Czech Republic or Monday's game in Montenegro, the FA said.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverpool to continue his rehabilitation and has not been replaced in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad.

England were drawn in Group A, which also includes Bulgaria and Kosovo, for Euro 2020 qualifying.

The top two are guaranteed a spot at the tournament, although England are ensured at least a playoff place having won their UEFA Nations League group.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

