Alguacil extends contract with Sociedad

Real Sociedad have handed coach Imanol Alguacil a one-year contract extension as a reward for transforming the team from a side fighting relegation to one with serious ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

MADRID: Real Sociedad have handed coach Imanol Alguacil a one-year contract extension as a reward for transforming the team from a side fighting relegation to one with serious ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Alguacil had been working in the Basque side's youth set-up since 2011 but was promoted to first-team coach in December 2018 when Asier Arrasate was sacked with the team 15th in La Liga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He steered Sociedad away from the relegation zone and has taken them up to fifth in the standings this season, playing sparkling football helped by clever signings such as Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard and Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)