Football: Alisson cannot wait to make Liverpool return

LONDON: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in full training and nearing a return to competitive action after six weeks out with a calf injury.

The Brazilian number one was carried off in Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Norwich on the opening night of the Premier League season on August 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm on a good way, I think we are nearly there," he told the Liverpool website.

"I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well.

"I feel confident and I think now it's just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do."

Alisson was named men's goalkeeper of the year at FIFA's annual awards ceremony in Milan on Monday (Sep 23) for his role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even without the inspirational goalkeeper, the Reds have also made a brilliant start in their quest to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League, winning all six of their opening games to take a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Stand-in 'keeper Adrian, who only joined the club four days before the Norwich game, has overcome an uncertain start and was pivotal to a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

And Alisson admitted the Spaniard's form has allowed him not to rush his recovery.

"I think the boys are doing very well, all the team (and) Adrian especially," he added.

"He's a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing.

"He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it's better for everyone."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted Alisson may not return until after the October international break, but the 26-year-old is desperate to get back on the field and play his part in the push for the title.

"If I look back, two weeks ago I couldn't even walk properly. Now I'm running, jumping on my right leg that was injured so I'm really happy for that," he said.

"The games, the atmosphere at Anfield, the away games, all games when I watch on the TV, I just think how I want to play, I want to be there, I want to help my team-mates. I'm looking forward (to being back), I can't wait any more!"

