All Blacks get boost with retention of scrumhalf Smith

WELLINGTON: All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for the next two years, bucking a trend of senior players leaving after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 30-year-old Smith has also signed up again with his Super Rugby team the Otago Highlanders until 2021.

"We're delighted to have re-signed Aaron through to 2021," NZR chief executive Steve Tew said on Monday.

"He's a proven world-class player, the most capped All Blacks halfback ever and an incredibly important member of the All Blacks and Highlanders."

Smith's signature is a boost for the All Blacks with several senior players like fullback Ben Smith, captain Kieran Read and tighthead prop Owen Franks all signing with offshore clubs at the conclusion of the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 World Cup in Japan.

The scrumhalf joins hookers Dane Coles and Codie Taylor and loose forwards Sam Cane and Ardie Savea as well as outside backs Damian McKenzie and Rieko Ioane, among the players who have committed to stay in New Zealand until the next World Cup cycle.

"New Zealand Rugby has been working incredibly hard on the retention of our key players," Tew added.

"While it's inevitable that some will move on following the Rugby World Cup, we'll still have a core of experience in the All Blacks post 2019, and Aaron will be a key part of that group."

Smith has played 82 tests for New Zealand since making his debut in 2012.

He has also played 129 games for the Dunedin-based Highlanders, but is currently recovering from an ankle injury that could keep him out of action for another five weeks.

The Highlanders host the Wellington Hurricanes in Dunedin on Friday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)