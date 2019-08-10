All Blacks lock Barrett sent off in test against Australia

SYDNEY: Lock Scott Barrett became only the fourth New Zealand international to be sent off during a test match when he was shown the red card just before halftime in the Rugby Championship clash with Australia in Perth on Saturday.

French referee Jerome Garces adjudged that Barrett had committed a dangerous tackle when he made contact with the head of Australia captain Michael Hooper with a no-arm tackle at a ruck in front of the New Zealand posts.

Cyril Brownlie, Colin Meads and Sonny Bill Williams were the other All Blacks dismissed in tests with Garces also responsible, showing the latter a red card for a shoulder charge during the second British & Irish Lions test in 2017.

Christian Lealiifano kicked the penalty awarded for the infringement to give Australia a 16-12 lead at halftime.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)