All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship

WELLINGTON: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following squad on Monday for the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, which starts on Aug. 18.

Forwards - Dane Coles*, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Tim Perry, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read.

Backs - TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams*, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith.

* currently injured

# Ngani Laumape and Liam Coltman will join the squad as injury cover for Williams and Coles

