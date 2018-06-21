All Blacks team to play France in third test

WELLINGTON: New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team on Thursday to play France in their third test at Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Luke Whitelock, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock (captain), 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Liam Coltman, 17-Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Jackson Hemopo, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Jordie Barrett

