Allardyce expects confident Bolasie to add balance to Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is delighted to have a fit Yannick Bolasie to call upon again and hopes the winger will continue his run of form and give the club balance for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Bolasie, who returned from a serious knee injury towards the end of last year after 12 months on the sidelines, provided the cross that Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong turned into his own net on Saturday as Everton claimed a 2-0 win.

"What I liked is that when he produced the final ball that caused the first goal, his game got even better from then on," Allardyce told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"It will be nice to see the old Yannick back on a consistent basis because I think he gives us good balance down the left-hand side ... Theo Walcott down one side and Yannick down the other gives the team a real good balance."

Bolasie joined Everton from Crystal Palace in August 2016 but sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in a league match against Manchester United four months later.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international underwent two operations before making a comeback against West Bromwich Albion during the Christmas period last year.

Everton, ninth in the league, travel to face Stoke City next weekend.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)