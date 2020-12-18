Allardyce hungry to make instant impact at West Brom

New West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said his appetite for winning football matches is stronger than ever as he plots another Premier League survival bid.

REUTERS: New West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said his appetite for winning football matches is stronger than ever as he plots another Premier League survival bid.

West Brom, who appointed Allardyce in place of Slaven Bilic on Thursday, sit second-bottom of the Premier League after winning only one of their 13 games since being promoted to the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former England boss Allardyce, in his first managerial role since being sacked by Everton in May 2018, said the timing was right for a new challenge.

"I'm hungrier than ever," Allardyce, who has not managed since leaving Everton in 2018, told a news conference. "I've never been so refreshed and eager.

"I've never had such a long break, it will have been three years in May. This break went on so long I had lots of pent-up energy, and I need to expend it.

"I've missed this so much. Sometimes I go into a club and think 'have I done the right thing', but it's all about striving for success. It's that thrill of trying to get a team out onto the pitch and win."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allardyce has taken charge of seven clubs in the Premier League and is yet to be relegated from the top flight.

The 66-year-old is hoping the congested fixture list over the festive season will give him the chance to make an immediate impact.

"What we have got to do is manage our way through this amount of games, coping with the pandemic and me trying to learn the players' strengths and weaknesses," said Allardyce, whose first game in charge is against local rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.

"What I have to try and hope for, is the stimulation of a new manager - as we all know on occasions - can lift a team to perform and play well enough to win a game."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)