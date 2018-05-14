Allegri planning to stay at Juventus

MILAN: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is likely to stay with the Turin side, he said after leading them to a seventh successive Serie A title on Sunday.

Allegri, who has won four league and cup doubles in as many years at Juventus, has been linked in media reports with a move to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

"If they don't kick me out, I'm thinking of staying at Juventus next year as well," the 50-year-old told reporters, quoted by Ansa news agency.

"It's about planning what the future of Juventus will be, because once we've finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads," Allegri said.

He also won Serie A with AC Milan in 2011.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is leaving the club after 22 years in charge and Italian Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea after two years in the job following a disappointing season in which they finished fifth in the Premier League after winning the title in 2017.



