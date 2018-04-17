Alli wants Spurs to use City blueprint for future challenge

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is acutely aware of where improvements are needed for the side to mount a more sustained title challenge after they were outclassed by new champions Manchester City for a second time this season at the weekend.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is acutely aware of where improvements are needed for the side to mount a more sustained title challenge after they were outclassed by new champions Manchester City for a second time this season at the weekend.

City are on course to break a plethora of records after they secured the title with their 28th win in 33 matches following a 3-1 triumph against Spurs at Wembley on Saturday, leaving Alli full of admiration for Pep Guardiola's men.

"They're an unbelievable side, they've got great talent and they've won a lot of games," Alli told Sky Sports News. "You can learn a lot, we have to keep working hard.

"Everyone is going to want to keep improving, it's been a very tough year this year, a lot of teams have improved and the Premier League is never easy. We have to keep fighting.

"They (City) move the ball really quickly, great movement all over the pitch."

Tottenham are fourth in the table on 67 points, 20 adrift of the champions with five games remaining, but could never keep up with the relentless pace set by City, who won 18 games in a row from late August including a 4-1 home triumph against Spurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The north London side will now look to cement their place in the top four with a league win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, before taking on Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)