Alonso double earns Chelsea 2-2 draw at Bournemouth

Midfielder Marco Alonso struck twice for Chelsea as they stormed back from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With both sides playing open, attacking football, Chelsea took the lead in the 33rd minute when Reece James crossed for Olivier Giroud to send his effort onto the crossbar, with Alonso on hand to smash home the rebound.

Bournemouth bounced back with a headed goal from Jefferson Lerma nine minutes after the break and three minutes later they were ahead, Joshua King tapping the ball home from close range after a superb ball in from the right by Jack Stacey.

Jolted into all-out attack, Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi had a goal ruled out for offside moments after coming on, but they continued to bombard the Bournemouth box with set-pieces and crosses.

Their efforts paid off with five minutes of normal time left as Mason Mount fired a rocket that keeper Aaron Ramsdale could only parry and Alonso reacted quickest to head home.

Chelsea stay in fourth position on 45 points, while Bournemouth are still hovering above the drop zone on 27 points, two ahead of 17th-placed Aston Villa.

Despite the late equaliser, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was disappointed not to get more out of a game that his side dominated for long periods.

"We should win, we had many chances. We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored and that I don't like. I'm pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game," he told the BBC.

"People talk about the defence, but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set-piece can change the game. We should score more goals and then we don't have that problem."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe had mixed feelings after coming back from a goal down and then taking the lead only to let Chelsea back into the game at the end.

"It's a glass half-full day, we were 1-0 down and it's hard to come back against these types of teams. We showed great spirit, we just couldn't carry on great starts to both halves," he said.

"We need to get points. We have lost some narrow games, so hopefully this is a turning point."

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Tony Lawrence)