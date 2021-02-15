Alonso leaves Swiss hospital after surgery

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, television network Cuatro reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 15, 2020; Indianapolis, IN, USA; IndyCar Series driver Fernando Alonso during qualifying for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. PHOTO: Reuters/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Footage from Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine team after two years out of the sport.

