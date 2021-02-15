Alonso leaves Swiss hospital after surgery

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has left hospital in Switzerland four days after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle, television network Cuatro reported on Monday.

Footage from Cuatro showed Alonso leaving the hospital in Berne where he had undergone surgery to treat a fractured jaw sustained in the crash near his home in Lugano.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season with the Alpine team after two years out of the sport.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)