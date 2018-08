related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Double world champion Fernando Alonso will not race in Formula One next season, McLaren said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who turned 37 in July, is currently competing in his 17th Formula One season, and his fifth with McLaren.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)