Alpine Skiing - Austrian Mayer set for gold in men's super-G

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Matthias Mayer looked set to bring the Olympic men's super-G gold medal back to Austria for the first time in two decades after setting the fastest time of the leading skiers at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Friday.

Mayer, the downhill champion in Sochi four years ago, carved his way down the mountain in one minute, 24.44 seconds to bring an end to the dominance of the Norwegians, who had won the last four Olympic gold medals.

Barring a remarkable performance from one of the backrunners, Mayer will join Aksel Lund Svindal as the only winner of both of the Olympic men's speed events, a feat achieved by the Norwegian in Thursday's downhill.

Swiss Beat Feuz, bronze medallist in the downhill on Thursday, was in second place after clocking 1:24.57 with a similarly aggressive run straight after Mayer.

Norway's defending champion Kjetil Jansrud looks set to add a bronze to the silver he won behind compatriot Svindal on Thursday with his time of 1:24.62 putting him third on the timesheets.

Svindal was fifth fastest in 1:24.93 behind French surprise package Blaise Giezendanner (1.24.82).

The only Austrian to previously win the Olympic men's super-G was Hermann Maier in 1998 with Matthias Mayer's father Helmut a silver medallist in the inaugural race in Calgary in 1988.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury and Sudipto Ganguly)