Alpine skiing - Former Spanish skier Fernandez Ochoa found dead: prime minister

MADRID: Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa has been found dead, Spain's acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday, following a long search after the former alpine skier was reported missing on Aug.23.

Spain's Civil Guard said the body of a woman had been discovered in the La Penota area of the Cercedilla mountain range in the province of Madrid.

"The solidarity, support and human warmth in the Cercedilla mountain range has been touching," Sanchez tweeted.

"The emergency services and numerous volunteers have got involved in the search for Blanca Fernandez Ochoa but it wasn't meant to be. I send my thoughts to all her family."

Fernandez Ochoa, 56, had last been seen in the district of Aravaca in Madrid, while her car was found on Sunday in the town of Cercedilla.

Fernandez Ochoa competed in four Winter Olympics between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games when she earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France in 1992.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)