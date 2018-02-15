Alpine skiing - Gut crashes out of women's giant slalom

Lara Gut crashed out of the first leg of the women's Olympic giant slalom on Thursday, in an incident that saw the Swiss downhill specialist veer into photographers at the side of the course. No one appeared to be hurt, however.

Gut seemed to catch one of the early gates with the tip of a ski, causing her to fall, slide down the mountain out of control and slam into several photographers, who were trying to jump out of her path.

Manuela Moelgg of Italy is the early race leader.

