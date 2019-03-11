Alpine skiing - Hirscher wins eighth successive World Cup title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher extended his dominance of Alpine skiing as he won a remarkable eighth successive overall World Cup title on Sunday.

REUTERS: Austria's Marcel Hirscher extended his dominance of Alpine skiing as he won a remarkable eighth successive overall World Cup title on Sunday.

The 30-year-old finished third in the slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia to take an unassailable 509 point lead at the top of the standings with four races to go. Hirscher has also won the slalom and giant slalom titles for the season.

Advertisement

The overall World Cup title is considered the most prestigious in skiing because it covers all disciplines over a whole season.

Hirscher said he had not decided whether to continue racing next season.

"We have to talk things over in the summer. That decision will be the toughest of my life," he told reporters. "I can't say how it will go. My head's a bit crazy at the moment."

Hirscher equalled the record of 20 overall and discipline World Cup titles set by American Lindsey Vonn who retired last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vonn won four overall, eight downhill, five super-G and three combined titles while Hirscher has won eight overall, six giant slalom and six slalom titles.

Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland won Sunday's race and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)