Alpine skiing - Holdener defends women's combined world title

ARE, Sweden: Switzerland's Wendy Holdener defended her women's combined title at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova took the silver medal, losing out on gold by three hundredths of a second after the downhill and slalom legs, and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel the bronze.

