Alpine skiing - Holdener defends women's combined world title
ARE, Sweden: Switzerland's Wendy Holdener defended her women's combined title at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday.
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova took the silver medal, losing out on gold by three hundredths of a second after the downhill and slalom legs, and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel the bronze.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)