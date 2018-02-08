Alpine skiing - Meillard suffers season-ending injury

Up-and-coming Swiss Alpine skier Melanie Meillard was ruled out of the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in giant slalom training.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Up-and-coming Swiss Alpine skier Melanie Meillard was ruled out of the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday after she suffered a season-ending knee injury in giant slalom training.

The governing FIS said the 19-year-old, currently sixth in the World Cup slalom standings and on the podium for the first time at the Oslo city event last month, tore an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her left knee.

Meillard will fly back to Switzerland on Friday for further medical treatment.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London Editing by Alison Williams)