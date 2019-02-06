Alpine skiing - Paris takes men's Super-G gold at world championships

Italy's Dominik Paris won men's Super-G gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday, while retiring Norwegian great Aksel Lund Svindal finished well down the field, according to unofficial results.

Paris, wearing bib number three on a bright afternoon in Are, skied aggressively to cross the line 0.09 of a second faster than France's Johan Clarey and Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr who tied for silver.

