Alpine skiing - Shiffrin secures overall World Cup title

Sport

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin secures overall World Cup title

American Mikaela Shiffrin secured Alpine skiing's overall World Cup title for the second year running as she finished third in a giant slalom in Ofterschwang, Germany on Friday.

Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin Press Conference
FILE PHOTO - Feb 23, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic gold and silver medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her medals after her press conference at the Main Press Center. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

REUTERS: American Mikaela Shiffrin secured Alpine skiing's overall World Cup title for the second year running as she finished third in a giant slalom in Ofterschwang, Germany on Friday.

Shiffrin, the Olympic giant slalom champion, needed just a top-six finish to guarantee the title.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won the race with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg second.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark