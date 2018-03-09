Alpine skiing - Shiffrin secures overall World Cup title

American Mikaela Shiffrin secured Alpine skiing's overall World Cup title for the second year running as she finished third in a giant slalom in Ofterschwang, Germany on Friday.

Shiffrin, the Olympic giant slalom champion, needed just a top-six finish to guarantee the title.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel won the race with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg second.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)