Alpine skiing - Shiffrin wins fourth successive world slalom gold

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was the halfway leader in the women's slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday with favourite Mikaela Shiffrin in third spot.

ARE, Sweden: American Mikaela Shiffrin became the first Alpine skier to win the same event at four successive world championships with a thrilling victory in the slalom on Saturday.

Shiffrin, 23, was only third after the first run but produced an electrifying second leg to claim victory by 0.58 seconds from Swede Anna Swenn Larsson.

Advertisement

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, who won the giant slalom gold this week, was a full second back in third place.

Swiss Wendy Holdener, who had clocked the fastest time in a rain-hit first leg, saw her chances of a third gold medal vanish as she made a big mistake early in the last run of the day.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger was fourth, meaning the Alpine powerhouse nation ended the championships without a single medal from the women's races.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement