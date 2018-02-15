Alpine Skiing - Svindal set for men's downhill gold at Pyeongchang Games

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Aksel Lund Svindal was in gold medal position after the leading skiers had completed the men's downhill run at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday and looked set to give Norway its first champion in the marquee event of Alpine skiing.

Barring a remarkable performance by one of the backrunners, Kjetil Jansrud will take the silver medal for a Norwegian 1-2 with Swiss world champion Beat Feuz claiming the bronze at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)