PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Lindsey Vonn said she had an "outside chance" in the women's combined after she led following the downhill leg of the competition on Thursday.

The American held a 0.74 second advantage over closest rival Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway with pre-race favourite Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States nearly two seconds back.

Vonn (bronze) and Mowinckel (silver) both made the podium in the women's downhill on Wednesday behind gold-medal winner Sofia Goggia, who did not take part in the combined.

For the 33-year-old Vonn, who after winning gold in downhill and bronze in super-G in Vancouver in 2010 is seeking a fourth career Olympic medal, the time gives her hope despite not being a regular competitor in slalom.

"I'm the underdog here, I think Mikaela is the favourite and I'm just the old lady trying to hang on for a medal," Vonn told reporters.

"I'm not expecting anything and I think that's what gives me an outside chance," she said.

"I'm going to absolutely give it all I have, I'm going to fight from start to finish and maybe just maybe I can hang on to a medal

Second-placed Mowinckel already has a silver from the giant slalom and will fancy her chances of gold in the combined as she targets a third medal of the Games.

Shiffrin came into the event as America's main hope for gold and despite finishing 1.98 seconds behind Vonn, will still feel she can make up the time in the slalom leg given her prowess in the technical events.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was third fastest in the downhill leg, 0.77 seconds behind Vonn, while Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer is in fourth spot 0.97 seconds off the lead.

"I couldn't ask for more," said Vonn, "I have two seconds on Mikaela and seventh tenths on Gisin, who is going to be very dangerous, she is very good at slalom. Also Siebenhofer."

Shiffrin won gold in giant slalom at Pyeongchang to add to her slalom gold from Sochi four years ago.

An Italian team spokesperson said downhill winner Goggia had not slept well after her triumph and opted not to run.

"She was very tired so she preferred not to start today," the spokesperson said. "Only tired, nothing else."

(Reporting by Simon Evans and Rory Carroll; Editing by John O'Brien)