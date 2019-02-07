Alpine skiing - Vonn misses downhill training again

Lindsey Vonn skipped women's downhill training for the second day running at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday, two days after suffering a high-speed crash in the Super-G that left her battered and bruised.

ARE, Sweden: Lindsey Vonn skipped women's downhill training for the second day running at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday, two days after suffering a high-speed crash in the Super-G that left her battered and bruised.

Sunday's downhill in Are will be the final race of the former Olympic champion's career after she announced her retirement last week.

The 34-year-old American, winner of 82 World Cup races, sustained a black eye and bruised ribs when she crashed on Tuesday in a race won by compatriot Mikaela Shiffrin.

There is one more training run on Saturday before the women's downhill in which two-times world champion Vonn will seek a fairytale finish to her glittering career.

Austrians dominated the time sheets in Thursday's training with Stephanie Venier quickest. Ricarda Hasser and Tamara Tippler were third and fourth fastest down a slightly-shortened Strecke course with Swiss Wendy Holdener second.

Organisers lowered the start because of adverse weather conditions.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)