Alpine skiing - Vonn to retire after world championships in Sweden

Sport

Alpine skiing - Vonn to retire after world championships in Sweden

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn announced on Friday she will retire after competing in this month's Alpine world championships in Sweden.

FILE PHOTO: Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's Downhill - Jeongseon Alpine Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 21, 2018 - Bronze medallist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates with a flag during the flower ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn announced on Friday she will retire after competing in this month's Alpine world championships in Sweden.

"I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden, and they will be the final races of my career," she said on Instagram.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark