Alpine skiing - Vonn to retire after world championships in Sweden
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn announced on Friday she will retire after competing in this month's Alpine world championships in Sweden.
"I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden, and they will be the final races of my career," she said on Instagram.
