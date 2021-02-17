Alpine skiing: Norway beat Sweden to win mixed team parallel event

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy: Norway claimed their first gold medal at this year's Alpine skiing world championships by beating Sweden to win the mixed team parallel event on Wednesday (Feb 17).

Fabian Wilkens Solheim defeated Mattias Roenngren by 0.49 seconds to give Norway the decisive point in a 3-1 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweden thought they had moved 2-1 up when Sebastian Foss-Solevaag stopped his run but the leg had to be re-run after it was ruled that Kristoffer Jakobsen had interfered with his trajectory.

Solevaag won the re-run by 0.05 to put the Norwegians ahead.

Thea Louise Stjernesund beat Estelle Alphand and Sara Hector gave Sweden their only point in the women's runs by beating Kristina Riis-Johannessen.

Germany beat defending champions Switzerland in the small final to take the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most of the top guns had opted out of the event, a new version of the Team Event, with overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault's France not even fielding a team.