Alpine skiing: Vonn to make season's debut in St Anton

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is planning to make her World Cup season's debut in Austria this weekend after recovering from a knee injury.

REUTERS: U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is planning to make her World Cup season's debut in Austria this weekend after recovering from a knee injury.

The 34-year-old, whose 82 career World Cup race victories leave her four short of equalling the all-time record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, said on Instagram that she would be in St. Anton for a downhill and Super-G.

Advertisement

"I'm NOT done yet!!! It's been a tough six weeks but I'm on skis again and excited to get back in the starting gate. See you in St. Anton this weekend," said the 2010 Olympic downhill champion.

The Austrian resort hosts a women's downhill on Saturday and Super-G on Sunday. Training starts on Thursday.

Vonn, a four-times World Cup overall champion and the most successful female ski racer of all time, injured her knee in Super-G training at Copper Mountain, Colorado, last November.

Although she did not require surgery, Vonn missed the season's opening speed races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The American has said she plans to retire at the end of the 2018-19 season, although she could delay that in order to compete in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise one more time after missing out last year.

She is also expected to compete in the world championships in Are, Sweden, next month.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)