Alpine Skiing: Hirscher announces retirement

SALZBURG, Austria: Alpine skiing star Marcel Hirscher announced his retirement on Wednesday (Sep 4), ending an illustrious career that saw him win a record eighth consecutive overall World Cup title this year.

"Today is the day when I end my active career," the 30-year-old Austrian told a packed press conference in the city of Salzburg.

The multiple world and Olympic champion said he made the decision two weeks ago, saying he had noticed after the season's end that it was taking him longer than before to recover and considered himself lucky to be healthy and ending his career without any serious injuries.

"I always wanted to stop while still winning races ... I'm not ready anymore to pay the price. I have always put in my full commitment and effort," he said, looking calm and casual in a white T-shirt.

But he admitted making the decision to call it quits hadn't been easy, adding "the last two weeks were full of turbulence".

"It is a life that one stops from one day to the next ... I had never dared to dream I would win so much," he said.

Hirscher already has two more overall World Cup titles than the second most successful skier in history, another Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell, who won six large globes.

She is followed by Marc Girardelli of Luxembourg with five, and American Lindsey Vonn and Austrian Hermann Maier both with four.

Earlier this year, Vonn retired aged 34 as did Norwegian and her close friend, Aksel Lund Svindal, at 36.

Austrian papers had been running front-page headlines for days on the expected retirement of Hirscher, one of the ski-mad country's favourite sporting sons.

"Bye Marcel" the Oesterreich tabloid front page read on Wednesday, and "Thank you Marcel!" said the Kronen tabloid on Saturday.

"An era that was phenomenal and unique, as much as captivating and amazing ends," the Kronen sports editor wrote.

The slalom specialist has also secured seven world championship gold medals, as well as two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, eclipsing his previous best, a slalom silver from Sochi four years earlier.

One of the records that escapes Hirscher, however, is the one for the total number of World Cup victories. There, Hirscher's 67 wins fall short of the 86 won by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

'ROLE MODEL FOR EVERYONE'

Hans Pum, former sports director of the Austrian Ski Federation (OeSV), told AFP that Hirscher "did everything with full committment".

"He is simply a role model for everyone. He really lived the sport, 24 hours a day, with an exceptional consistency and attitude, and that is of course very intense ... He didn't leave anything to coincidence," said Pum, who left the federation this year.

Hirscher had spoken before about calling it quits - as early as 2014, in fact - and more recently had said that he wants to spend more time with his family. He married and had a son last year.

On Wednesday he said he wanted to play football and ride motocross with his son.

Born in Annaberg-Lungoetz, near Salzburg, Hirscher started to ski at the age of two, taught by his father, who has been by his side and coached him throughout his career.

His family spent summer seasons in an Alpine hut in the mountains around Salzburg, according to a media interview with his father.

The World Cup season starts again with the first race in Austria's Soelden from October 25.