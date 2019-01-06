Alpine Skiing: Hirscher wins 64th World Cup race with Zagreb slalom triumph

ZAGREB: Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the World Cup slalom event in Zagreb for the fifth time as his chief rival in the standings Marco Schwarz failed to finish the second run.

Hirscher, who trailed compatriot Schwarz after the first run, completed the two runs in 1min 48.64sec. Alexis Pinturault was second 0.60sec behind. The Frenchman has been fifth after the first run.

It was Hirscher's 64th win in his World Cup career.

Another Austrian, Manuel Feller, was third, 0.62sec behind the winner.

"It is good to be back in the finish area," the 29-year-old Austrian told reporters.

"I knew it would be great to score some points today. It was a hard day of working. I'm supper happy that I finished the race."

The defending seven-time alpine skiing Crystal Globe holder was knocked out in the parallel slalom quarter-finals in Oslo on New Year's Day by Briton Dave Ryding.

"I'm expecting that I can keep the pace as high in the last seasons but it's not easy," Hirscher said.

He praised the race at Sljeme, the mountain peak overlooking the Croatian capital, where he already triumphed four times, including the last year.

"Today we had the best (snow) conditions of the season," Hirscher said.

Going into Sunday's race, Hirscher led Schwarz by one point in the slalom standings.

The victory left him 90 points clear of Swiss rival Daniel Yule, who finished ninth on Sunday.

In the overall standings, Hirscher is 335 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, a Norwegian who finished fifth.

Pinturault, who is sharing fourth position in the overall standings with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on 392 points, said he was very happy to be back on the podium.

"I'm really happy with the result today. It was a wonderful race, the weather was nice, snow conditions were amazing," the 27-year-old Frenchman said.

Feller, 26, praised his teammates.

"We are really a strong team ... especially with Marcel as our leader ... (and) we are getting better," he said.

American star Mikaela Shiffrin won the women's World Cup slalom at the same venue on Saturday.