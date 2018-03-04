Alpine Skiing: Hirscher wins overall World Cup title after slalom success

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia: Double Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher clinched a seventh overall World Cup title with victory in the slalom at Kranjska Gora on Sunday (Mar 4).

The Austrian 29-year-old can no longer be caught by his closest competitor, Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, after building a 289-point lead in the overall standings.

Kristoffersen does not compete in the speed disciplines meaning he can only claim a maximum of 200 points at the season's finale in Are, Sweden.

"Ten years ago I got my first World Cup podium finish here," Hirscher, who won his 57th race on Sunday, told Austrian television.

"So in a way this is a celebration of ten years of top level skiing and I'm really grateful," he said.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I am wondering where all this will lead to," said Hirscher, who has previously toyed with retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's so unlikely," Hirscher said of his 12 World Cup wins so far this season coupled with his first two individual Olympic titles.

"It's really crazy because last summer I thought about possibly ending my career, and now I've had my best ever season," said Hirscher, who is seen as Austria's main sports personality.

Hirscher, who had already secured a fifth World Cup giant slalom title by winning that event at the Slovenian ski station on Saturday, claimed his fifth slalom globe too.

He won in a time of 1min 49.22sec to beat Kristoffersen by a massive 1.22sec, with Switzerland's Ramon Zenhausern third at 1.61sec.