Alpine Skiing: Hirscher wins sixth World Cup slalom crown

STOCKHOLM: Austrian ski star Marcel Hirscher captured a sixth World Cup slalom crown on Tuesday (Feb 19) after reaching the quarter-finals of the city event in Stockholm.

The 29-year-old defeated Frenchman Victor Muffat-Jeandet in the first round of the parallel slalom format. Hirscher has five slalom wins this season and claimed gold at last week's world championships in Are.

Advertisement

Clement Noel, Hirscher's closest rival in the slalom standings, crashed out in Tuesday's first round after straddling the final gate -- leaving the Austrian with an unassailable lead.

Hirscher was later eliminated by Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern in the last eight.

Tuesday's city event featured 16 of the world's top slalom skiers, with racers going head to head against one another in each round.

With a lead of 275 points over Noel before arriving in Stockholm, Hirscher just needed to advance beyond the first round to clinch a sixth slalom crystal globe in seven years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are only two more slalom races left on this year's World Cup calendar, at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia on March 10 and the season-ending event in Andorra a week later.

