Alpine Skiing: Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom

ALTA BADIA, Italy: Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen held his nerve to snatch victory in the men's giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday (Dec 22), a result that saw him go atop the overall World Cup standings.

The 25-year-old, who is also the current Olympic silver medallist in GS, clocked a combined total of 1min 57.33sec, with France's Cyprien Sarrazin laying down the fastest second leg on the Gran Risa course to claim second spot, at 0.31sec.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec rounded out the podium in third, as he had done in the 2017/18 season.

"It's really cool because along with Adelboden it's the most classical and coolest GS, I'm super-happy about it," Kristoffersen said of his 20th career World Cup win.

"It was a really tough race. I try to ski as fast as possible and win as many races as possible."

Kristoffersen led home a squadron of Norwegians, four others finishing in the top 11 including Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, the first leg leader who eventually finished in 11th after a disappointing second leg.

"The young guys are coming through! It's a really good team effort," said Kristoffersen.

Fancied French racer Alexis Pinturault, who won last weekend's slalom at Val d'Isere, came in joint eighth, at 0.92sec.

Pinturault now stands third in the overall World Cup standings, behind Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the winner in Friday's Val Gardena super-G, and Kristoffersen, whose 100pts for the Alta Badia victory saw him rocket to 343pts, 31pts ahead of the Austrian.

The Italian resort hosts a night parallel giant slalom on Monday before the circuit breaks for Christmas.

