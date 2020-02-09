Alpine Skiing: Meillard wins Chamonix parallel giant slalom

CHAMONIX, France: Switzerland's Loic Meillard took the parallel giant slalom honours in Chamonix on Sunday (Feb 9) as his first ever World Cup win also assured him of the small crystal globe in the discipline.

This was the second of only two races in the knock-out format, and the win lifted Meillard to 129 points to claim the men's parallel giant slalom small crystal globe after placing ninth at Alta Badia in December.

The 23-year-old's Swiss compatriot Thomas Tumler came second on the day and German Alexander Schmid in third.

Henrik Kristoffersen, in 10th, retained control of the overall World Cup standings, the Norwegian leading by 47 points from his compatriot Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who came in seventh.