Alpine Skiing: Norway's Windingstad claims first win in Alta Badia parallel slalom

ALTA BADIA, Italy: Norway's Rasmus Windingstad claimed his first World Cup win in the parallel giant slalom night race at Alta Badia in northern Italy on Monday.

Windingstad finished 0.41sec ahead of Germany's Stefan Luitz under floodlights in the Dolomites.

The 26-year-old had trailed Luitz at the gate but blitzed down the hill to deny the German a second World Cup win after the giant slalom in Beaver Creek last season.

Austria's Roland Leitinger took his first podium finish in third, ahead of Norway's Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, in the head-to-head duel on runs that are side by side.

In the final standings, however, three quarters of the skiers on the "red" run had the edge over their rivals on the parallel "blue" run.

Windingstad's only previous podium finish was second place in the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia last March.

Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, winner of Sunday's giant slalom, finished seventh, with France's Alexis Pinturault a disappointing 25th.

The 25-year-old Kristoffersen holds the overall World Cup lead 67 points ahead of Austria's Vincent Kreichmayr, with Pinturault third 77 points behind the Norwegian.

The World Cup continues with two downhills in Bormio, including the cancelled race from Val Gardena, on Friday and Saturday, as well as the combined on Sunday.