Alpine Skiing: Paris completes World Cup double at Kvitjell

KVITJELL, Norway: Italian Dominik Paris won for the second day in a row at Kvitfjell when he took the World Cup Super-G on Sunday (Mar 3).

Paris, who won the downhill on Saturday, recorded a time of 1 minute and 29.20 seconds to beat Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud by 0.43sec and Swiss Beat Feuz by 0.60sec.

Advertisement

"I'm feeling good. It's awesome," Paris told fis-ski.com. "I don't know what I did, but it works very well. I have a lot of confidence in my skiing, that makes me feel good too."

Under a cloudy sky, Paris was fastest from the start and arrived at the finish grinning as he took his fifth World Cup victory of the season. That total includes two doubles - at Bormio in his home mountains in December and now in Norway.

"At the moment I have a good eye for the course settings and I can push really hard on the limit," Paris said. "It's a very smooth course but very high speed, more for a speed racer."

First place lifted Paris to the top of the Super-G World Cup standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He leads Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria by 44 points with just one race remaining. In the downhill, Paris sits 80 points behind Feuz.

In both competitions there is one race left, at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra.

"I've never been there," Paris said. "But I know they are close and I have to go on my limit, I have to push, I have to try and win the race."

Downhill world champion Jansrud, disappointing in the downhill on Saturday, rebounded in front of his home fans to take second place.

"I think I had a good race," Jansrud told Norwegian television. "I'm a little disappointed with the finish but a podium place in Kvitfjell is very, very good."

