Alpine Skiing: Shiffrin extends World Cup lead with parallel slalom win

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her overall World Cup lead with a fifth victory of the season in Sunday's (Dec 9) parallel slalom.

Shiffrin started her weekend in fine form with victory in Saturday's super-G at Saint Moritz, adding to her maiden super-G win at Lake Louise last week and two previous slalom wins.

In the absence of injured compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who with 82 World Cup wins is just four short of equalling the all-time record held by retired Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark (86), Shiffrin kept her rivals at bay with another defiant performance.

Having eliminated Norwegian rival Nina Haver-Loeseth in the quarters and then Austria's Katharina Liensberger in the semi-final, Shiffrin beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova into second place by 0.11secs in the final.

Vlhova took second place with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who narrowly avoided elimination during qualifying finishing third.