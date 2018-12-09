Alpine Skiing: Shiffrin extends World Cup lead with parallel slalom win

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her overall World Cup lead to nearly 400 points with a fifth victory of the season in Sunday's (Dec 9) parallel slalom.

Shiffrin started her weekend in fine form with victory in Saturday's super-G at Saint Moritz, adding to her maiden super-G win at Lake Louise last week and two previous slalom wins.

In the absence of injured compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who with 82 World Cup wins is just four short of equalling the all-time record held by retired Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark, Shiffrin kept her rivals at bay with another defiant performance and her own 48th career World Cup triumph.



"It was a big fight, especially in the final," Shiffrin said after her third on the trot.

"I was really going crazy, maybe a little bit too hard. I felt like I was a bit off the course and I could see Petra always on my side going a little bit ahead ... and I was thinking 'Oh no, go faster!'"

Having eliminated Norwegian rival Nina Haver-Loeseth in the quarters and then Austria's Katharina Liensberger in the semi-final, Shiffrin beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova into second place by 0.11secs in the final.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who narrowly avoided elimination during qualifying, finished third.

Shiffrin will not compete in the upcoming speed events moved from Val d'Isere, France to Val Gardena, Italy because of a lack of snow.

She will enjoy some "downtime" and continue training for the traditional holiday series of technical events, held in Courchevel in France, Semmering in Austria, Norwegian capital Oslo and then in early January Zagreb, Croatia.

In the overall standings Shiffrin, now on 689 points, has a commanding 393-point lead on second-placed Michelle Gisin of Switzerland.