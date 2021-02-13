Alpine skiing-Suter wins women's downhill gold for Switzerland

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday, according to provisional results.

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 13, 2021 Switzerland's Corinne Suter reacts at the end of her run during the women's downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday's super-G silver medallist beat Germany's Kira Weidle by 0.20 seconds on a sunny morning in the Italian Dolomites.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the super-G and set the pace in Friday's final downhill training, took the bronze after leading until the closing stretch on the Olympia delle Tofane piste.

Suter, silver medallist in 2019 and celebrating her first gold, is the first Swiss woman to win a world championship downhill since Maria Walliser in 1989.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

