Alpine skiing - Swiss Gisin beats Shiffrin to combined gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Switzerland's Michelle Gisin won the women's combined at the Pyeongchang Games on Thursday with American Mikaela Shiffrin taking silver while another Swiss Wendy Holdener won bronze.

Lindsey Vonn, who had led after the downhill section, was the last skiier to compete but did not finish her slalom run leaving the 24-year-old Gisin to take her first Olympic medal.

(Reporting by Simon Evans and Rory Carroll; Editing by John O'Brien/Greg Stutchbury)