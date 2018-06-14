Alvarez, Golovkin rematch scheduled for Sept. 15

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Saul Alvarez will face Kazakhstan's world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a rematch on Sept. 15, the Mexican boxer's promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The duo could not be separated after last year's bout at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, allowing Golovkin to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts.

"I'm happy to inform that we have a fight September 15," De La Hoya wrote on Twitter.

A rematch scheduled for May 5 was cancelled after Alvarez failed a drug test for banned substance clenbuterol.

The 27-year-old has been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission but will be allowed to return to the ring from Aug. 17.

The IBF stripped knock-out specialist Golovkin of his middleweight title after he failed to set up a mandatory defence against Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

