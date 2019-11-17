Alves goal secures point for Sao Paulo against Santos

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A second-half goal from Dani Alves rescued a point for Sao Paulo in a 1-1 draw at rivals Santos on Saturday.

SANTOS: A second-half goal from Dani Alves rescued a point for Sao Paulo in a 1-1 draw at rivals Santos on Saturday.

Carlos Sanchez put the home side ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute but Alves, back in Brazil after spells with Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St Germain, hammered home an equaliser 10 minutes into the second half after good work on the left from Vitor Bueno.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result leaves Santos in third place in Brazil's Serie A with 65 points from 33 games, 13 behind champions-elect Flamengo and two adrift of second-place Palmeiras, who have a game in hand.

Sao Paulo are in fifth on 53 points as their inconsistent season continues.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)