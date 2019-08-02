Alves joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

Former Paris St Germain right-back Dani Alves has joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer, the Brazilian top-flight club said on Friday.

Brazil captain Alves, 36, signed a deal until Dec. 2022 after leaving PSG at the end of his contract in June.

Alves is the only player to win 40 trophies across club and international football and Sao Paulo referred to the signing as the "the most victorious player in the history of football".

The former Barcelona and Juventus right-back will play Brazilian club football for the first time since 2002, with Bahia.

"Daniel Alves is the embodiment of what this management envisions for Sao Paulo," Sao Paulo president Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva said.

"He is also a socially engaged citizen and passionate about our country. Sao Paulo, therefore, wins on every possible front.

"One day I told Daniel that he would come to play at Sao Paulo. Today, I have the immense joy and pride to have kept that promise."

Alves, who has been capped 115 times for Brazil, recently led his country to the Copa America title on home soil and was voted the player of the tournament.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)