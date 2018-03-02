Aly Raisman sues US Olympic Committee over Nassar abuse: Report

Gymnast Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee over former USA Gymnastics' team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse, contending that the organisation knew or should have known about his behaviour, according to reports by NBC News on Friday.

In November, three-time Olympic gold medalist Raisman said she was sexually abused by Nassar, who was sentenced in January to more than 170 years in prison on sexual assault charges.

Raisman was among nearly 200 gymnasts who riveted the country with their televised testimony of Nassar's decades of abuse during his sentencing hearings.

The U.S. Olympic Committee did not immediately return requests for comment.

