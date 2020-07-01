American Chad Campbell tests positive for COVID-19

American Chad Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth PGA Tour golfer to do so, the Tour said on Tuesday.

NEW YORK: American Chad Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth PGA Tour golfer to do so, the Tour said on Tuesday.

Campbell withdrew from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, where he was slated to be a first alternate, and said he would quarantine himself until he has made a full recovery.

"While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well," Campbell said in a written statement. "I support the Tour's protocol during this time."

Earlier this month Campbell competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where he missed the cut.

"I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return," said Campbell.

Campbell joins compatriots Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ and Nick Watney, as well as South African Dylan Frittelli, on the list of PGA Tour players who have tested positive in recent weeks since the Tour resumed earlier this month.

Three Korn Ferry Tour players, Brandon Wu, Tayloy Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge, also tested positive and have all pulled out of this week's TPC Colorado Championship as a result.

The first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; editing by Richard Pullin)