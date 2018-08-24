American Daly rolls back the years to share lead in Prague

John Daly rolled back the years on Thursday with an error-free eight-under-par 64 in his opening round at the Czech Masters to grab a share of the lead with Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters, England's Callum Tarren and Malaysia's Gavin Green.

REUTERS: John Daly rolled back the years on Thursday with an error-free eight-under-par 64 in his opening round at the Czech Masters to grab a share of the lead with Ryder Cup hopeful Thomas Pieters, England's Callum Tarren and Malaysia's Gavin Green.

American Daly, a former British Open and U.S. PGA champion who has failed to make the cut in a major since 2012, started strongly at the Albatross Golf Resort with birdies on his first three holes before adding two more to turn in five under.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old, nicknamed "Long John", birdied three more times on the back nine to equal the course record, showing that his booming drive is still a powerful weapon.

Belgian Pieters, who has battled illness this week, opened with successive birdies and played the course in clinical fashion to put forward his claim for a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

The 26-year-old needs a good showing in Prague to press his case for a wildcard from captain Thomas Bjorn for the Ryder Cup, which begins on Sept. 28 at Le Golf National in Paris.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement