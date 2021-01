American Keys tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Australian Open

REUTERS: American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from Feb. 8-21.

"I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," the 25-year-old tweeted https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys/status/1349717917064163335.

Earlier, Britain's former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement